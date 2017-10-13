The Tenors to Perform at Chumash Casino

The Tenors, a Canadian multi-platinum vocal super group, are coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets for the show are $25.

Formerly known as The Canadian Tenors, original members Victor Micallef, Fraser Walters and Clifton Murray have delivered performances to audiences around the world.

Combining the sounds of classical music and contemporary pop, they've created their signature operatic pop sound that has sold more than 1 million albums worldwide.

The Canadian Tenors released their self-titled debut album in 2008. The album was a success and was certified double-platinum by Music Canada. Their second album, a holiday album titled The Perfect Gift, went three times platinum and topped both the U.S. and Canadian music charts.

In 2010, the group performed during a holiday special called Canadian Tenors and Friends alongside Justin Bieber and Jackie Evancho. In 2011, they appeared at the Emmy Awards and performed their version of Leonard Cohen's song "Hallelujah."

In 2012, the group signed a U.S. distribution deal with Verve Records and officially renamed themselves The Tenors. Their third album, Lead With Your Heart, went platinum in Canada within seven weeks of its release.

The album was released in the U.S. in early 2013 and debuted at No. 1 on the Classical Crossover Albums chart and at No. 21 on Billboard 200, selling 16,000 copies in its first week. The album garnered the group a 2013 JUNO Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.



