The Towbes Group, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer to Repair Low-income Homeowners’ Houses

Effort benefits more than 50 families in Ventura, Carpinteria and Santa Maria

A volunteer helps paint a mobile home at the Sandpiper Mobile Village in Carpinteria on Friday. Employees from The Towbes Group and Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County volunteers gave up their Friday workday to come out and help with repairs, construction improvements, painting and landscaping for Habitat for Humanity families in Ventura, Carpinteria and Santa Maria cities. Click to view larger
A volunteer helps paint a mobile home at the Sandpiper Mobile Village in Carpinteria on Friday. Employees from The Towbes Group and Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County volunteers gave up their Friday workday to come out and help with repairs, construction improvements, painting and landscaping for Habitat for Humanity families in Ventura, Carpinteria and Santa Maria cities. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | August 11, 2017 | 10:25 p.m.

Outside a mobile home down Via Real in Carpinteria, volunteers brushed paint onto a home's exterior walls and front door.

Equipped with blue painter’s tape and brushes, employees from The Towbes Group joined Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County on Friday for projects benefitting more than 50 Central Coast families in the cities of Ventura, Carpinteria and Santa Maria.

Volunteers took a break from their workday to come out and help with repairs, construction improvements, painting and landscaping for low-income families.

The day-long volunteer labor was part of Habitat for Humanity's "A Brush with Kindness” program, which provides exterior home repair to help preserve homeownership by partnering with low-income homeowners struggling to maintain their houses. 

The nonprofit provides affordable home repairs for qualified low-income homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is an independent, locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International.

The gathering marked a new partnership between The Towbes Group and Habitat for Humanity, as well as elected officials and the city government staff. It was the first time the Central Coast branches of Habitat for Humanity spent a single day working alongside a local for-profit company. 

“I hope this can be a model for other local businesses to team up with the nonprofit world,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “The goal is to help and build the community — choosing to work with Habitat for Humanity is a natural fit.”

At the Carpinteria location, more than 30 people gathered for the restoration of a mobile home at the Sandpiper Mobile Village. Amid sunny skies, the group came together to renovate the single-story property. 

“Not all of our residents are capable of doing this type of work. They want to, but can’t,” said Tonya Martines, manager at the Sandpiper Mobile Village.

The group, all wearing matching t-shirts with some adorned with splattered paint, took a lunch rest around noon but hoped to finish their job by mid-day.

Clark Taynton, a volunteer and Towbes Group employee, was on hand to help with washing and painting the high parts of the house.

“It’s a lot of fun to see my co-workers in a different context, and it feels good to be out helping,” Taynton said. “It's great to do a volunteer activity in the community that we are apart of.”

Friday’s volunteer event isn’t Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County’s only project. The nonprofit is also building three new homes on Sawyer Avenue in Carpinteria, said Jon Peterson CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. 

Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw said the generosity of volunteers makes a positive difference in the community.

“This is important for the city and local families,” Shaw said. “We value our residents, and we are appreciative that volunteers are helping the folks, so they can continue to live in what we consider paradise."

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

