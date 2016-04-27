Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust Celebrate Michael Towbes Wikipedia Page

By Jennifer Zacharias for The Towbes Group | April 27, 2016 | 10:46 a.m.

The Towbes Group, Inc. and Montecito Bank & Trust are pleased to announce that both companies are solidified in the digital world with the creation and acceptance of a Michael Towbes Wikipedia page (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Towbes).  

While it is not surprising that Towbes would have a Wikipedia page after all of his success and accolades, it is still a humbling milestone.  

Being forever engrained in the world famous online encyclopedia speaks volumes to the impact The Towbes Group and MB&T have had over the years on the communities that they serve.

While it is hard to fit anyone’s life story on one page, the Wikipedia article will give people a quick snapshot into the values and accomplishments of The Towbes Group, Montecito Bank and Trust, and Michael Towbes. The community involvement of both companies illustrates their efforts to make a difference through philanthropy.

The Bank’s Community Dividends program gives out $1 Million annually to support hundreds of local nonprofit organizations. Furthermore the Towbes Foundation has granted a lifetime total of $15 million to the Granada Theater, a staple in the Santa Barbara Community.    

Despite the fact that there are millions of Wikipedia pages, having a personal one is no easy feat.  There is a rigorous screening process that candidates are vetted through in order to qualify. Wikipedia editors apply a “notability” test to determine if the subject qualifies for their standards.

If a company has invented something or if the founder is a person-of-note (e.g., a famous athlete, the first person to sail across the ocean), then they may be a good candidate.  The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust are very proud that Towbes was eligible and accepted.

To get a better understanding of how significant this accomplishment is, there are currently only 52 people in the Wikipedia data base who are from Santa Barbara County.

After years of service to the community, this level of approval checks off another reason to appreciate not only a tremendous leader, but celebrate both companies’ positive and profound impact on the community.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist. 

 
