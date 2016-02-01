The Towbes Group Turns 60, Plans Anniversary Events

Real Estate

The year 2016 marks the 60th anniversary for The Towbes Group, Inc., one of the region’s leading real estate investment, development, construction and property management companies.

To celebrate, The Towbes Group is reflecting back on 60 years of helping communities grow throughout the Central Coast, honoring their hardworking team and eagerly looking ahead at exciting new projects in the pipeline.

“We are extremely proud of our sixty year history,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “The Towbes Group has worked hard to distinguish ourselves as a trustworthy, innovative organization and a vital member of the communities we serve. We are committed to providing high-quality results with unmatched customer service, and celebrate an environment of mutual respect for our work and our community.”

In 1956, The Towbes Group founder and chairman of the board, Michael Towbes, obtained his original contractor’s license and subsequently completed his first project: a single family residence in Los Angeles (2252 Mandeville Canyon Road). In 1958, the company completed its first project in Santa Barbara: four custom single family homes on Palm Tree Lane in Montecito.

Over the next six decades, The Towbes Group continued to grow, expanding throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, becoming one of the most significant development companies on the Central Coast.

Some of the company’s most notable projects include Ralston Courtyard Apartments in Ventura, Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta, and the newly completed Siena Apartments in Santa Maria.

A full historical timeline of all The Towbes Group projects can be viewed on their website.

“After sixty years, our mission remains the same: to make our corner of the world a better place, one project, one idea and one person at a time,” said founder Michael Towbes.

The longevity of The Towbes Group and the strength of its reputation is due in large part to a strong corporate philosophy. Its core values and core purpose serve as the cornerstone of its work and community.

Philanthropy is integral to the business practices of The Towbes Group, and it is committed to giving back to the local community and helping the environment in meaningful ways, including offering the innovative Give Where You Live program and offering Towbes Grants.

For sixty years now, The Towbes Group has had a rich history of providing professional experience in all aspects of real estate, ranging from development and construction to property management.

The company has developed more than 6,000 residential units and 1.8 million square feet of commercial properties, primarily in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

The Towbes Group currently manages more than 2 million square feet of commercial office, industrial and retail space and approximately 2,500 residential units with more to be added in the next year.

To commemorate their 60th anniversary, The Towbes Group has a series of special events and initiatives planned

» Founder Michael Towbes will achieve coveted social media status with his own Wikipedia page.

» In the spirit of philanthropy, The Towbes Group will host the first-ever “Give-a-Palooza Games,” a day of friendly competition amongst top Santa Barbara businesses to benefit the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

» In July, a massive effort to collect and digitally archive all Towbes Group historical assets — from images, to plans and renderings, to memorabilia and more — will culminate in a showcase exposition.

» The company will be involved with the Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics residence hall ribbon-cutting with UCSB.

» Hancock Terrace, Santa Maria’s newest apartment homes community, will cut the ribbon to open 272 new units.

» The Towbes Group will proudly raffle off one month of free rent in December to residents who donate 60 cans or more of food to the Unity Shoppe Holiday Food Drive.

Additional surprises and anniversary events that will be announced throughout the coming year. Again, this is just a teaser of the many festivities and initiatives the company has planned for 2016.

Stay tuned to The Towbes Group Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the year.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group, Inc.