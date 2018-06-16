Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:36 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

The Valley Reads Emily St. John Mandel’s ‘Station Eleven’

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | June 16, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library presents its monthly book club The Valley Reads 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. This month’s book selection is Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.

The story begins one snowy night when a famous Hollywood actor slumps over and dies onstage during a production of King Lear. Hours later, the world as we know it begins to dissolve.

The novel moves back and forth in time, from the actor’s early days as a film star to 15 years in the future when a theater troupe known as the Traveling Symphony roams the wasteland of what remains.

The suspenseful, spellbinding novel charts the strange twists of fate that link five people: the actor, the man who tried to save him, the actor’s first wife, his oldest friend, and a young actress with the Traveling Symphony, caught in the crosshairs of a dangerous self-proclaimed prophet.
 
To join The Valley Reads come to the Santa Maria Public Library and sign-up with staff at the second-floor information desk. The Valley Reads meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Complimentary snacks and coffee will be served.
 
The library’s hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. Questions may be directed to the information desk, 805-925-0994 extension 8562.
 
The Valley Reads Book Club is sponsored by the Friends of the City of Santa Maria Public Library.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

