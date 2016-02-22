The Ventura Family YMCA’s Annual Campaign Raises Funds to Support Homeless Children

The YMCA is the nation’s leading nonprofit with three areas of focus: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. These areas of focus result in local Y’s, like the Ventura Family YMCA, seeing needs within their hometown and responding to those needs.

One program that the Y’s Annual Campaign raises money for is Operation Ventura, which gives homeless children the opportunity to swim at the Y and participate in sports programs at no cost.

In 2015, the City of Ventura made a county homeless count and reported 1,417 homeless persons, with a total of 334 in the City of Ventura. Some of these individuals are children who do not have the tools they need to overcome their obstacles.

The Ventura Y responds to this need by giving homeless children the opportunity to attend the Y for free where they may experience a family environment with role models, programs and opportunities that they may not otherwise have.

Arnold, a single dad with four children, is one person who has benefited from the Y’s Operation Ventura program. Difficult circumstances led Arnold and his family to once live at a Salvation Army for six and a half months. He felt lost and didn’t know how to help his children do more with their lives.

“As a parent and a single dad, I was kind of lost. To tell you the truth there were days and nights I couldn’t sleep because I would be thinking about what I am going to do for some events for my kids,” Arnold said. “I really didn’t want people to look at my children…that they were dirty or filthy, and I don’t want them to be bullied or be talked down to at their school. There were a lot of times, actually, that nobody would really know about our situation at all.”

Then he received a voucher for the Ventura Family YMCA, offering his children the chance to learn how to swim. Arnold decided to bring his kids to the Y and they’ve been coming ever since, looking at the Y as a safe haven, a support system and a family.

“I want to thank everybody that made it possible for us to be there because if it wasn’t for you guys, really, I would be lost,” he said. “I would be lost.”

Watch Arnold’s YMCA video at ciymca.org/ventura. Support Operation Ventura and other Y programs by donating in-person or via mail at the Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Rd. Ventura, CA 93003. You can also call 805.642.2131 or visit ciymca.org/ventura.

To learn more about Operation Ventura, please contact Amber Stevens at [email protected] or call 805.642.2131 x17. For more information about the Y’s Annual Campaign, please contact Alicia Cattoni, the Y’s marketing and communication director by email at [email protected] or call 805.642.2131 x18.

The Ventura Family YMCA would like to thank its volunteers, donors and board of directors for their support: Danielle Vera (board chair), Jim Duran (past chair), Todd Beguelin, Peter Berson, Pattie Braga, Rich Favor, Randy George, Rafael Gonzalez, Coral T. Hansen, Jeff Hata, Rick Jeffery, Dan Lyon, Doug Miller, Paul Mistele, Doug Moe, Tom Nevins, Ric Ruffinelli, Cherie St. Jean, Gema Walk, Jim White and Kay Woodburn.

— Alicia Cattoni represents the Ventura Family YMCA.