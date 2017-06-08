Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

The Village: A Success Story in Affordable Living

Turner Foundation helped turn around high-crime Santa Barbara neighborhood

Performance by young residents helps The Village celebrate its 10-year anniversary. (Alice Chein)
By Gina Gaudefroy for The Turner Foundation | June 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Turner Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3, recently celebrated 10 years of providing safe, affordable housing at The Village, 520 W. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Jon Wilson, executive director, described The Village as a Westside Story, explaining how in 2006, the Turner Foundation established a goal of changing lives in this drug-infested, high-crime neighborhood of Santa Barbara.

The Foundation bought the 70-unit apartment complex, which it transformed into a vibrant, safe, secure low-income housing community where children and adults benefit from a multitude of onsite services now known as The Village.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider thanked the Foundation for the positive improvements it has made in her neighborhood. Children of The Village gave a performance, residents shared testimonials, and city staff members were recognized.

Schneider cut the ribbon celebrating the seven city-funded apartment renovations and guests were invited to tour the newly renovated apartments.

The Turner Foundation was established in 1958 to sponsor a 220-unit senior housing development in Riverside. The Rose Garden Village was one of the first HUD-funded senior projects in southern California.

After 40 years of service, the development was transferred to another housing sponsor in 2006, and the Turner Foundation moved to Santa Barbara and acquired The Village property on the Westside.

— Gina Gaudefroy for The Turner Foundation.

 
