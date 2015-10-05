The Village at Valle Verde Promotes Holly Gendron to Director of Nursing

Advice

Holly Gendron, B.S., R.N., has been promoted to director of nursing for The Village at Valle Verde, the continuing care retirement community’s skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation residences.

She had been serving as the interim in that role since July.

“My experience at Valle Verde has been rich and rewarding,” said Gendron. “I look forward to being a part of the exciting future here. The community and residents have embraced me, and I have felt connected from the beginning.”

Gendron has an extensive career in nursing with more than 40 years of clinical leadership. From critical care nursing at the second General Army Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, to Cottage Hospital’s Dialysis Center, Gendron has experienced many facets of the profession.

Most recently, she was director of nursing at Serenity House, the special hospice home managed by Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

“Having opened and operated a small-house environment filled with comfort, dignity and compassion, Holly will successfully lead The Village’s transition to a new model of care,” said Melissa Honig, Valle Verde’s executive director.

In her new role as director of nursing, Gendron will provide leadership and coach team members in clinical operations. She will meet with residents regularly to ensure their satisfaction and well-being.

“I saw that the team had high regard for the residents,” she said. “Their loyalty speaks volumes regarding my decision to come here.”

— Brian Spano is a publicist representing Valle Verde.