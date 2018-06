The Week in Sports on South Coast

This is the first full week of prep and college sports on the South Coast. The week kicks off with the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Monday at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Former UCSB soccer player Gene Deering begins his two-year term as president of the Athletic Round Table, an all-volunteer group that supports the local high school and college athletic programs and their student athletes.

Deering played forward on the UCSB soccer team that won the program's first NCAA Division 1 Tournament game in 2002 and was first-round winner in 2003. He turned to road running after college and is a member of the Santa Barbara Athletic Association. He is a past president of the Santa Barbara Semana Nautica Association.

Deering works for Radius Commercial Real Estate and Investments.

In other action this week: Carpinteria kicks off its football season with a home game against Santa Ynez on Friday night, and SBCC plays its football opener on Saturday against Ventura at La Playa Stadium.

Monday, Aug. 28

Meeting

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon, Harry’s Plaza Cafe, Noon

Girls Golf

Santa Ynez Tournament (SB, DP, San Marcos), Alisal River Course, Noon

Women's Golf

SBCC at South Coast Classic, WSC No. 1, Buenaventura GC, 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Women’s Volleyball

Antelope Valley at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Northwestern Ohio at Westmont, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newbury Park at Dos Pueblos, 6:30 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Oxnard, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Laguna Blanca, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ventura at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Providence at Santa Paula, 3 p.m.

Carpinteria at Pacifica, 3 p.m.

Orcutt Academy at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Girls Golf

San Marcos at Righetti, Rancho Maria GC, 12:45 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Pioneer Valley at Cate, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Women’s Soccer

SBCC vs. Evergreen Valley, at VC Showcase, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos at Arroyo Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Moorpark at San Marcos, 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

Fillmore at Providence, 6 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Campbell Hall, 5 p.m.

Foothill Tech at Cate, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Righetti at Santa Barbara, 3:15 p.m.

Arroyo Grande at San Marcos, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Viewpoint at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Arroyo Grande, 3 p.m.

Nordhoff at Carpinteria, 3 p.m.

Rio Mesa at Cate, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

San Luis Obispo at San Marcos, Rancho SM, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Football

Bishop Diego at Arroyo Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 7:30 p.m.

Morro Bay at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Santa Maria Valley Christian 7 p.m.

Cate at Mojave, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Rocklin at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at U San Diego, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

UCSB at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

SBCC vs. East L.A. at VC Showcase, 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB vs. Montana St. at Utah State Tournament

Westmont vs. Montana State-Northern, Menlo Tourney, 11 a.m.

Westmont vs. Providence Christian, 3 p.m.

Women's Golf

SBCC at Desert Classic, Tahquitz Creek, Palm Springs, 7:30 a.m.

Cross Country

SBCC at Moorpark Invitational, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Football

Ventura at SBCC, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

UC Merced at Westmont, 3 p.m.

Men's Water Polo

UCSB at San Diego Triton Invitational

Women’s Soccer

CSU Monterey Bay at Westmont, Noon

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB vs. Pacific at Utah State

UCSB at Utah State

Westmont vs. Johnson & Wales, Colo., Menlo Tourney, 9 a.m.

Westmont vs. Rocky Mountain, Mont., Menlo Tourney, 1 p.m.

SBCC vs. Bakersfield, Mira Costa at Bakersfield Quad

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego at Providence Tournament

Girls Tennis

Oak Ridge at Dos Pueblos

Rocklin at San Marcos, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Santa Barbara at Gaucho Invitational, 9 a.m.

Westmont Nationball Classic, Chase Palm Park, 8:30 p.m.

Women's Golf

SBCC at Desert Classic, Tahquitz Creek, Palm Springs, 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Women’s Soccer

UCSB vs. Iowa at Minneapolis, 9 a.m.

Men's Water Polo

UCSB at San Diego Triton Invitational