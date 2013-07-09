Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

The Weeknd to Make Santa Barbara Debut; Tickets on Sale Friday

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | July 9, 2013 | 8:30 a.m.

The Weeknd is set to launch his fall headline tour, with the platinum-­selling Canadian artist, producer and visionary making his Santa Barbara debut at the Bowl at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale starting at noon this Friday.

On stage, Alt-R&B’s futuristic provocateur seamlessly merges his chaotically sexy music with haunting and hypnotic visuals, making for an immersive live experience that spares none of the senses. His impressive falsetto carries with the same tortured bliss on stage, creating a must-see evening for fans and newcomers alike.

Support on the tour will come from Australian electronic dance music seductress Anna Lunoe and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Banks, creating a diverse and dynamic evening hand-picked by the headliner.

“The Fall” tour will come on the heels of the soon to be announced release of his sophomore album, Kiss Land, which is due out at the end of the summer. Easily one of the most anxiously awaited albums of 2013, The Weeknd has already given fans a preview of record with the release of a self-titled teaser track. The song, “Kiss Land,” is another sonic seduction under a blanket of synth gyrations and piercing falsetto, and its available now on iTunes.

With 30 songs on his platinum-certified landmark debut Trilogy, he captivated both listeners and critics. Upon release, the collection landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200. Digitally, it reached No. 2 on the iTunes Overall Albums Chart, while holding strong on the R&B chart.

Major gatekeepers continue to extol The Weeknd. The New York Times called him “other worldly.” The Source named him “Songbird of his generation,” while The Guardian dubbed him a “blatantly provocative and daring new artist.” Spin put it best in two simple words, “Totally amazing.”

Don’t miss your chance to see The Weeknd at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 14, plus special guests Anna Lunoe and Banks. Tickets range from $36 to $50, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. Call 800-745-3000 to charge by phone, or click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

