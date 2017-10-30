Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

The Yes Store Set to Open its 50th Annual Seasonal Store

By Troy Schmidt for the Yes Store | October 30, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

The annual Yes Store, a holiday-season co-op displaying works by local artisans, this year will be at 627 State St., between Ortega and Cota streets, in downtown Santa Barbara.

The shop's grand opening party will coincide with the city's 1st Thursday activities, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 2. The opening will feature live music, wine and appetizers, as well as a chance to meet the artists and be among the first to see their new work.

The Yes Store, featuring well-known artists along with new ones, will remain open seven days a week throughout the holiday season.

The Yes Store has become a Santa Barbara tradition since it first opened in 1968. It is a pop-up shop of local juried artists and artisans who come together each holiday season to offer handmade one-of-a-kind gift items.

Each year, the Yes Store artists rent a vacant store in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Yes Store offers one-stop shopping for arts, crafts, custom fine jewelry, fused and blown glass, graphics and photography, ceramics, woodworking, leather, and mixed media.

Artists are responsible for providing their own displays and keeping them stocked with their own hand-crafted artwork, working sales shifts and serving on committee work to keep the store running.

For more updates and further information, visit www.theYesStore.com.

— Troy Schmidt for the Yes Store.

 

