Theatre Group at SBCC Presents Hare-Raising Comedy Harvey

By Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC | January 30, 2019 | 10:16 a.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the classic comedy Harvey by Mary Chase, directed by R. Michael Gros, Feb. 27-March 16 in the Garvin Theatre.

The story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play: Elwood P. Dowd is middle-aged, mild-mannered and relatively wealthy. He is convinced he is attended by a 6-foot-plus tall white rabbit named Harvey, who has become his greatest friend.

Harvey is invisible to everyone except Elwood whose insistence on Harvey’s existence creates a social nightmare for his widowed sister Veta and her daughter Myrtle Mae.

The women decide to have Elwood committed to Chumley’s Rest, but it seems the imaginary Harvey has unexpectedly tangible powers, and soon everyone is falling under his invisible charms.

As lighthearted chaos ensues, Elwood goes missing, and it more and more seems Harvey may be less imaginary than anyone thought.
 
“A show for the entire family, from kids to grandparents,” writes New York Post. “By the end, you too may want to see that rabbit!”

Harvey at the Garvin will feature Ryan S. Baumann, George Coe, Nita June Davanzo, Sean Jackson, Don Margolin, Kathy Marden,  Lynn Robinson,  Matt Smith, Hannah Steinmann, Elaine Wagstaffe, Raymond Wallenthin and Madison Widener.
 
Performances will be 7:30 p.m.Thursday through Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Previews are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28.

The 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted-listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.  

Ticket prices are: previews, $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students; Thursday evening and Sunday matinees, $24 general, $19 seniors, $14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings, $26 general, $21 seniors, $17 students.

The Garvin Theatre is on SBCC’s West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free.

For information or reservations, call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935 or buy tickets online at www.theat'segroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.

 

