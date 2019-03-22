Theatre Group at SBCC Presents Significant Other

The play Significant Other by Joshua Harmon will be the final production of the 2018-19 season for the Theatre Group at SBCC. Directed by Katie Laris, the drama/comedy will be held April 10-27, in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, which will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired; and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees on April 20 and 27.

Ticket prices are: previews April 10-11, $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students; Wednesday and Thursday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees, $24 general, $19 seniors, $14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings, $26 general, $21 seniors, $17 students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com. The Jurkowitz Theatre is wheelchair accessible and has assisted-listening headsets. Parking is free. Due to the intimate nature of the venue, no late seating is permitted.

Note: Significant Other contains adult language and situations.

Significant Other was produced Off-Broadway by the Roundabout Theatre Company at the Laura Pels Theatre beginning in May 2015. It transferred to Broadway on Feb. 14, 2017 (which the production billed as Singles Awareness Day), and officially opened on March 2 at the Booth Theatre.

The production ended its limited Broadway engagement on April 23, 2017, after a run of 79 performances.

The play centers on the character Jordan who is single, and for him, finding Mr. Right is easier said than done. While surrounding himself with his close group of girlfriends, it comes to pass that the only thing harder than looking for love is supporting the loved ones around you.

The New York Times calls it "A tenderly unromantic romantic comedy, as richly funny as it is ultimately heart-stirring."

The cast of Significant Other at SBCC features Hazel Brady, Christian Duarte, Marion Freitag, Manu Davila, Aurora C. Gooch, Justin Kang, Irving Soto and Annabell Walker.

Brady (Kiki) is studying at the Second City conservatory in Hollywood. She was previously seen as Frenchy Grease on the Garvin stage, and Inga Young Frankenstein, Eden Brent Bullets Over Broadway and Margarete Meade Hair at Santa Barbara High School.

Davila (Zack/Conrad) is a Venezuelan actor who is a theater arts major at SBCC. He was last seen in The Last Lifeboat as part of the ensemble.

Duarte (Jordan Berman) was last seen as Roger in Grease at the Garvin, his other roles have been Lucien in Amélie with Out of the Box and Claude in UCSB’s Shrunken Heads production of Hair.

Freitag (Helene) was last seen on the Garvin stage as Cassandra in Vanya and Sonia and Marsha and Spike in 2016. On the Lobero stage as Grandma in Rod Lathim’s Unfinished Business. She earned her BA and MA in dramatic art at UCSB. Film credits include Loraine in The Bet directed by Finola Hughes, and Alice in Lost and Found, directed by Kylan Tyng.

Gooch (Laura) is a second year theater student at SBCC. Her recent roles with The Theatre Group at SBCC include Rizzo in Grease, and Mrs. Ryerson in the Theatre Arts Department’s The Last Lifeboat.

Kang (Evan/Roger) is a fourth-year sociology major with a minor in theater at UCSB. Some of his favorite roles include Henry in Next to Normal, Chuck in Footloose, Pete in UCSB’s The Extreme World of Happiness.

Soto (Will/Tony) is a sociology major with a minor in LGBTQ+ Studies at UCSB. Following his role as Vince Fontaine Grease, this is his second show with the Theatre Group at SBCC. He also was seen as Kevin Rosario in In the Heights as a guest actor at Santa Barbara High School.

Walker (Vanessa) is a theater and community major with a minor in education at UCSB. She is debuting in her first The Theatre Group at SBCC production. She was seen most recently in UCSB’s production of Cabaret and Shrunken Head’s production of Footloose.

Director Laris is co-chair for the Theatre Department, stage director and an instructor of acting in The Theatre Arts Department at SBCC.

Recent productions include The Game’s Afoot, Grease, Communicating Doors, It’s a Wonderful Life, Rabbit Hole, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, and Dead Man’s Cell Phone. She holds a B.A. in theater/literature from Reed College and and M.F.A. in theater directing from Columbia University.

Other production staff members: Pamela Shaw, costume design; Barbara Hirsh, sound design; Katya Bloom, movement advisor; Tom Buderwitz, scenic design; Rose Malone, lighting design; and Deshyra Hubbard, production stage manager.

— Pamela Lasker for Theatre Group at SBCC.