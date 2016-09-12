Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Theatre Group at SBCC to Continue Season with ‘Other Desert Cities’

By Pam Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC | September 12, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue its 2016-17 season with the compelling drama Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz, Oct. 12-29, 2016, in the Garvin Theatre

Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother and her aunt.

She announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history — a wound they don’t want reopened.

As lives are examined and secrets are revealed, the question becomes whether the family will ever be able to come to terms with its shadowy past.

“Power, passion and superbly crafted palaver stippled with blowdarts of wit — this is what Baitz does best,” writes New York Magazine.

Directed by R. Michael Gros, Other Desert Cities will feature Tom Hinshaw, Stephanie Katers, E. Bonnie Lewis, Meredith McMinn and Justin Stark.

Performances will be Oct. 12-29 Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Previews will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13.

The Sunday, Oct. 16, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available, and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

Preview shows cost $18 general, $15 seniors and $10 students; Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general, $19 seniors and $14 students; and Friday and Saturday evening  $26 general, $21 seniors and $17 students.

The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free and near the theater.

For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre box office at 805.965.5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Pam Lasker represents the Theatre Group at SBCC.

 
