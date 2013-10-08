Theatrical Group Bringing Interactive Haunted House to Santa Barbara

Haunt S.B., a local artistic group dedicated to providing quality, theatrical horror entertainment, has conceived and will be producing a haunted house at the Fishbon Pescadrome, 101 S. Quarantine St. off Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

The attraction will feature professional-quality special effects, lighting and set design, as well as terrifying live performances from local actors, and an original soundtrack from industrial-terror artist Jon Autopsy (who has composed music for many attractions and events, including Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park).

In this year’s immersive haunt, titled "The Nightmare House," guests are invited to step into the mind of a deranged and twisted serial killer. As guests progress, they will delve deeper and deeper into his psyche, discovering what turns man into monster. Working together, they will have to accomplish tasks in each room in order to continue, making this a highly interactive experience.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 (excluding Oct. 28-30, when doors will close at 11 p.m.). The event is strictly 18-plus, and will require an ID check and signed waiver prior to entry.

Tickets are $20, available online by clicking here and at the door. Tickets are limited each night.

— Matt Dorado is the creative director for Haunt S.B.