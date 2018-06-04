Theft From Open Garage and Unlocked Vehicle Reported in Orcutt

Checkbooks and a computer were stolen from an unlocked car inside an Orcutt garage with an open door, prompting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to asked for the public’s help in locating the suspect's vehicle that was allegedly captured on surveillance camera.

The incident occurred between 12:20 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle repeatedly drove through a residential neighborhood in Orcutt, according to surveillance camera video.

“This vehicle was recorded by numerous security surveillance systems in the area,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The suspects then took advantage of on open garage door and stole items from an unlocked car inside the garage. The stolen items include checkbooks and an Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop computer with a carrying bag.”

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored 2011 to 2017 Hyundai Accent four-door sedan, possibly silver.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all community members that the best deterrent against theft is to securely lock all residential and vehicle doors and windows and to keep all valuables in a secure area that is capable of being locked,” the agency said in a written statement.

The Sheriff’s Office also encourages the public to dial 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4100 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171.

