Carpinteria Man Suspected of Multiple Thefts Arrested in Orcutt

A Carpinteria man arrested Thursday in Orcutt is suspected in a string of thefts at locations throughout Santa Barbara County, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Union Avenue and Twitchell Street in Old Town Orcutt, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The driver, Nestor Sanchez, 35, of Carpinteria, had an outstanding warrant for a series of forgeries and thefts out of the Santa Ynez Valley area, Hoover added.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle Sanchez was driving recently had been stolen from the Isla Vista area, while the license plate had been stolen from the Carpinteria area.

Deputies also discovered evidence of mail theft and items that allegedly link Sanchez to other burglaries and thefts of power tools and bicycles throughout Santa Barbara County, Hoover said.

Sanchez was ultimately arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, a probation violation and the warrant.

He was being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail due to his probation violation.

A passenger in the vehicle, Dane Malone, 32, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on drug-related charges after deputies located small quantities of methamphetamine and narcotic smoking paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Deputies cited Malone and released him.

Investigators believe the majority of the items had been stolen from the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez Valley areas.

Deputies were contacting local pawn shops in an attempt to recover some of the stolen items, Hoover said.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional victims, if identified, will be contacted, she added.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.686.5000.

