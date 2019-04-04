Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, April 4 , 2019, 10:36 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Man Suspected of Multiple Thefts Arrested in Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 4, 2019 | 9:10 p.m.
Nestor Sanchez Click to view larger
Nestor Sanchez

A Carpinteria man arrested Thursday in Orcutt is suspected in a string of thefts at locations throughout Santa Barbara County, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Union Avenue and Twitchell Street in Old Town Orcutt, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The driver, Nestor Sanchez, 35, of Carpinteria, had an outstanding warrant for a series of forgeries and thefts out of the Santa Ynez Valley area, Hoover added.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle Sanchez was driving recently had been stolen from the Isla Vista area, while the license plate had been stolen from the Carpinteria area. 

Deputies also discovered evidence of mail theft and items that allegedly link Sanchez to other burglaries and thefts of power tools and bicycles throughout Santa Barbara County, Hoover said. 

Sanchez was ultimately arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, a probation violation and the warrant. 

He was being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail due to his probation violation. 

A passenger in the vehicle, Dane Malone, 32, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on drug-related charges after deputies located small quantities of methamphetamine and narcotic smoking paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Deputies cited Malone and released him.

Investigators believe the majority of the items had been stolen from the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez Valley areas. 

Deputies were contacting local pawn shops in an attempt to recover some of the stolen items, Hoover said. 

This investigation is ongoing, and additional victims, if identified, will be contacted, she added.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.686.5000. 

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or go to the website by clicking here

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 