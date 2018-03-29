Theo Mack Knocks Down 19 Kills as Cate Takes Out Nordhoff in Four Sets

Boys Volleyball

Cate boys volleyball took home a four-set win against Nordhoff on Thursday, finishing 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20.

Junior Carson Williams came out strong from the middle, knocking down eight kills, clamping down four blocks and serving up an ace. Sophomore Theo Mack nothced 19 kills and 14 digs. He threw in some service aces of his own for good measure.

Meanwhile, junior Sebastian Richardson chalked up five digs, a block and a service ace, while sophomore Jackson Weinberger gave Nordhoff grief from the right side, scooping up three digs and an assist. Junior Cullen Barber had nine kills and nine digs on the day.

"Nordoff played a steady, smart match serving tough, defending well and varying their offense, but Cate answered back with the same," Cate coach KC Collins said. He praised his players' communication as a guide to victory.

Cate (2-1) plays Santa Clara at home on Tuesday.

