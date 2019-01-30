Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Theo Mack Scores Hat Trick to Help Send Cate Soccer to Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2019 | 7:27 p.m.

Cate peppered Grace Brethren with 21 shots in the second half and beat the Lancers 5-2 to secure a CIF boys soccer playoff spot on Wednesday.

Theo Mack recorded the first hat trick of his career and Buba Fofanah had a goal and two assists to lead the Rams who finished 3-4-1 in the Tri-Valley League.

"It would be impossible to single out any one player, because every guy on the field simply did his job and trusted his teammates to do theirs," said Cate coach Peter Mack. "I've been proud of this team all year. We've battled through some pretty serious adversity and, in the end, we dug even deeper when we had to. They've really earned their post-season bid."

Daniel Boateng followed his rocket shot off the post for a 1-0 Cate lead in the 35th minute. Mack scored off a through pass from Fofanah in the 43rd to make 2-0.

Grace roared back and tied the score with goals in the 44th and 58th minutes.

The Rams regrouped and took their game to a different level.

In the 69th minute, Dylan Vincent blasted a low, hard shot that the keeper deflected to the far post, where Fofanah put it away to put the Rams up, 3-2.

Three minutes later, Mack struck again when Fofanah found him in the box and he slotted a low shot just inside the near post.

Mack completed his hat trick in the 77th minute, when he followed Vincent's shot that was initially saved and knocked it home.

"This was a satisfying game on so many levels," said coach Mack. "First, it was a game we needed to win to get into the playoffs. Second, we found a way to take back the momentum after squandering a 2-0 lead. And third, we played some beautiful soccer, especially through the midfield and into the attack."

