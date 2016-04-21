Theo Velikov Sparks Dos Pueblos Boys to Swim Victory; Cassie Barkhorn, Britni Tisdale lead Girls

Swimming

Theo Velikov turned in a strong performance, winning the 200 and 100 freestyle events to help the Dos Pueblos boys defeat Buena, 93-77, in a Channel League swim meet on Thursday.

The Dos Pueblos girls won all 11 events en route to a 116-54 victory.

Velikov, a CIF qualifier last season, captured the 200 in 1:47.87 and took the 100 in 50.41.

Junior Dylan Elliott won an exciting 200 IM race, out-touching the second-place finisher at the wall by 0.01 seconds. His time was 2:05.38.

The Chargers showed depth in the 500 free as juniors Eric Lindheim-Marx, Elliott and Taylor Locke finished 1,2,3, respectively. Lindheim-Marx's winning time was 5:02.26. Greg Robinson took first in the 100 fly in 1:00.56.

The team of Velikov, Jason Teng, Chris Robinson and Elliott finished strong in winning the 4x100 free relay in 3:23.

Cassie Barkhorn and Britni Tisdale carried the Charger girls. Barkhorn led a sweep in the 200 IM, with Olivia Kistler and Summer Spink coming in second and third, respectively. She then met a CIF consideration time in winning the 100 butterfly in 59.95. Dani Castleberg took second in the 100 fly.

Tisdale took top honors in the 200 free with a time of 2:07.54 and earned a second win in the 50 free in 27.35.

Tisdale and Barkhorn also were part of winning relay teams. Barkhorn joined Samantha Moore, Jodie Plant and Castleberg in the 200 medley relay, and she and Tisdale combined with Abbi Hill and Castleberg in the 400 free relay, meeting a CIF consideration time of 3:54.14. Tisdale was part of the 200 free relay with Thea Neushul, Clare Grim and Hill.

Hill dominated the field in the 100 free with a time of 56.32 and Castleberg took second.

Grim took first in the 500 free (5:51.97) and Moore captured the 100 backstroke and placed third behind Plant and Bostwick in the 100 breast.

