Posted on February 18, 2018 | 12:22 p.m.

Theodore Pineda of Santa Barbara, 1953-2018

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Theodore Pineda

Theodore “Lolo” Pineda, age 64, a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on Feb. 13, 2018, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a 15-year battle with kidney disease. He was born on March 26, 1953.

A union sheet metal worker for 25 years, Ted worked on many local sites including the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall and The Santa Barbara Public Library.  

He was a very big fan of the Grateful Dead and enjoyed traveling to their shows. Although he is no longer with us, we're certain he'd hope we all kept “Truckin' On” in his memory.

He is survived by his mother Margaret Ortiz, his son Greye Wolf Pineda, his daughter Rebekah Welch, his sisters Lola Zaragoza and Luci Gonzales, his brother Joey Vargas Sr., and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

His family would like to thank the staff and drivers at Easy Lift Transportation, the staff at the Santa Barbara Artificial Kidney Center, and the wonderful team of physicians, nurses and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's ER and MICU. The compassion and professionalism they showed was very comforting during this difficult time.

A graveside memorial service and burial will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

