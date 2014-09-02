Theodore Smith of Santa Barbara Accepted Into SDSU Honors College

On the heels of the announcement that San Diego State University is launching an Honors College in fall 2015, the university is thrilled to welcome the largest incoming class of honors students in the history of the university.

The university has accepted 226 high-achieving students into the University Honors Program, including Theodore Smith, a freshman from Santa Barbara, who is majoring in civil engineering.

In addition to the stellar grade point averages, SAT and ACT scores required for admission, students in SDSU's Honors Program are also expected to show a commitment to achievement and to giving back to the communities in which they live and work.

Honors students will participate in transformational educational experiences, including study abroad, leadership programs, undergraduate research with faculty mentors and internships.

— Beth Chee represents San Diego State University.