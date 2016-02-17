Theologian Matthew Fox to Lead 2016 Trinity Lenten Program on ‘Spirituality Named Compassion’

Faith

Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes theologian and educator Matthew Fox to this year's Lenten Series, March 11-12, 2016.

Fox is the author of over 30 books, including Original Blessing and The Coming of the Cosmic Christ.

He became a Catholic priest of the Dominican order, but was removed in 1992 and has subsequently become an Episcopal priest.

Fox has been renewing the ancient tradition of creation spirtuality, which is feminist, prophetic and committed to eco, social and gender justice.

From 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 11, Fox will give a lecture on the topic, "The Gifts of the Christian Mystics for Our Times."

Fox is among those who believe that through the ages religious patriarchal hierarchy and rigidity have obscured Christianity's most beneficial and essential teachings, those that arise out of personal mystical experience of the Divine.

Fox will explore and celebrate the mystical path with insightful commentary on the thoughts and revelations of some of history's greatest religious visionaries.

He will teach what the Christian mystical tradition can bring to the issues of our day and the religious renewal of our times.

The following morning, Fox will facilitate a workshop from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on "Spirituality Named Compassion: Mystical Awareness and Social Justice."

This seminar will explore the marriage of mysticism and social justice and how compassion as creativity put to the service of justice can achieve compassion for both humanity and the environment as we recognize the interconnectedness of all things.

Fox believes that as we enter a new millennium, society needs to realize that spirituality's purpose is to guide us on a path that leads to a genuine love of all our relations and a love for our shared inter-dependence.

Engaging our hearts as well as our minds, the seminar aims to elicit the mystic and prophet within us through practices and chants and discover a daily practice that deepens inner peace.

Tickets are $10 for the lecture and $20 for the workshop, and both events are open to the public. Tickets must be purchased online at TrinitySB.org.

For more information, contact Georgia Noble at [email protected] or call 805.965.7419.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 1500 State Street in Santa Barbara.

— Beth Thornton volunteers at Trinity Episcopal Church.