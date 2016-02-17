Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:40 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Theologian Matthew Fox to Lead 2016 Trinity Lenten Program on ‘Spirituality Named Compassion’

By Beth Thornton for Trinity Episcopal Church | February 17, 2016 | 7:25 a.m.

Matthew Fox

Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes theologian and educator Matthew Fox to this year's Lenten Series, March 11-12, 2016.

Fox is the author of over 30 books, including Original Blessing and The Coming of the Cosmic Christ

He became a Catholic priest of the Dominican order, but was removed in 1992 and has subsequently become an Episcopal priest.

Fox has been renewing the ancient tradition of creation spirtuality, which is feminist, prophetic and committed to eco, social and gender justice.

From 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 11, Fox will give a lecture on the topic, "The Gifts of the Christian Mystics for Our Times."

Fox is among those who believe that through the ages religious patriarchal hierarchy and rigidity have obscured Christianity's most beneficial and essential teachings, those that arise out of personal mystical experience of the Divine.

Fox will explore and celebrate the mystical path with insightful commentary on the thoughts and revelations of some of history's greatest religious visionaries. 

He will teach what the Christian mystical tradition can bring to the issues of our day and the religious renewal of our times.

The following morning, Fox will facilitate a workshop from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on "Spirituality Named Compassion: Mystical Awareness and Social Justice."

This seminar will explore the marriage of mysticism and social justice and how compassion as creativity put to the service of justice can achieve compassion for both humanity and the environment as we recognize the interconnectedness of all things.

Fox believes that as we enter a new millennium, society needs to realize that spirituality's purpose is to guide us on a path that leads to a genuine love of all our relations and a love for our shared inter-dependence.

Engaging our hearts as well as our minds, the seminar aims to elicit the mystic and prophet within us through practices and chants and discover a daily practice that deepens inner peace.

Tickets are $10 for the lecture and $20 for the workshop, and both events are open to the public. Tickets must be purchased online at TrinitySB.org.

For more information, contact Georgia Noble at [email protected] or call 805.965.7419. 

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 1500 State Street in Santa Barbara.

Beth Thornton volunteers at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 