Therapeutic Riding Wrangles Up Cowboy Ball

Fundraising event to honor Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee Sandy Collier

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Academy uses horses as therapy for children and adults. (Courtesy photo)
By Robin Serritslev for SYV Therapeutic Riding Program | August 1, 2018 | 4:24 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program holds its annual Cowboy Ball at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Dr. Gary and Lisa Novatt’s Happy N Ranch in Buellton.

The event honors Sandy Collier, an inductee into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Monty Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award. A winner of numerous national riding competitions, Collier now travels the globe judging and teaching high performance riding clinics.

For years, she has dedicated her time and skill to the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program, giving clinics and exhibitions and donating proceeds to the program.

A lifelong sportswoman and seeker of outdoor adventure, she has served the Santa Ynez Valley community in a number of capacities and is on the board of the Therapeutic Riding Program.  

Cowboy Ball guests will be entertained by live music provided by Cary Park and his 4-Piece Country Band. Hors d’oeuvres and dinner will be catered by Chef Alfonso Curti of Trattoria Uliveto.

The Cowboy Ball is the major fundraiser for the only accredited therapeutic riding program in northern Santa Barbara County.

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding uses horses and equine activities as therapy for children and adults with physical, learning, social, behavioral and emotional challenges, regardless of their ability to pay.

Some 70-100 students attend the program each week, including Patriot Riders, a free weekly riding program for veterans.

Proceeds from the Cowboy Ball allow the nonprofit to provide scholarships to low-income, special-needs students. The program treats all ages from very young riders to seniors diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Attendees at the ball will be treated to a riding demonstration from students currently enrolled in the Therapeutic Riding Program.

Among items offered in the evening’s auction are a tour, picnic and tasting at Santa Ynez’s newest winery, The Brave and the Maiden, a week at a condo in Scottsdale, Ariz., a horse painting donated by Mia Dennee’s Interior design, jewelry, and dinners at Valley restaurants.

Six desserts will be auctioned, including a Swedish princess cake from Solvang Bakery, a chocolate creation from Dolce Catering and Valley favorites from Baker’s Table, New Frontier and Olson’s Bakery.

Also, a horse-riding clinic has been donated by the evening’s honored guest, Hall of Famer Collier. 

To residents of northern Santa Barbara County of all ages who are facing life challenges, the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic riding Program offers the healing powers of horses.

Tickets for the ball are $125 and include wine and beer, hors d’oeuvres and dinner. For more information, contact Robin Serritslev, [email protected] or 805-325-1544.

— Robin Serritslev for SYV Therapeutic Riding Program.

 

