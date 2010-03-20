Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

There May Be No Stopping Some Classic Cars

To coexist on today's highways and byways, upgraded braking systems might be the answer

By Bob Seagoe, Superior Brake & Alignment | March 20, 2010 | 8:22 p.m.

Whether the classic car is one that is still in the hands of the original owner or an heirloom passed down in the family, one salvaged from the neighbor’s back yard, a barn find or a fresh restoration, one common thread links all the old survivors.

It is the passion that the person, whether the new owner or the longtime owner, has for his or her faithful old friend.

More and more in today’s world of high-tech and fast pace, the classic car can provide its driver or admirer a bit of reflection or nostalgia, or maybe a sense of uniqueness in an otherwise line of cookie-cutter, foreign-produced vehicles.

From the sleek cars of the 1930s and ‘40s, the horsepower and fins of the ‘50s, the durable models of the ‘60s, to the last of the great cars in the ‘70s, one common flaw (for most of them anyway) links these, as well: They don’t stop all that good.

Now, hold on before getting all defensive about your classic baby, let’s remember a couple of things. Back in the ‘30s and ‘40s, there were a lot fewer cars on the road. And the ones that did share the highways at that time were created in similar fashion in the technology available at the time.

If they went 70 mph, it wasn’t for a very long period of time. And they all basically shared the same ability as far as stopping distance. The stopping distances improved in the 1950s and ‘60s, but the roads themselves were the bigger improvement.

Fast forward to the new millennium. These days, we now have a whole lot more modern vehicles, going at higher speeds for short and long distances, with greatly improved braking and handling systems, capable of bringing precious cargo to a halt at half the distance than they did just a couple of decades ago.

Our classic beauties with all of their grace and style just can’t compete with this, at least not with their original brake system.

There are many brake system upgrades available now for just about any of the old cars for a minor investment, monetarily speaking. For a relatively small amount, we can greatly improve its stopping power, not to mention the improved confidence for the driver and passengers.

As we see more and more of these old friends emerging from garages and barns, it is strongly suggested that you think about upgrading your classic car’s braking system. Your car — and the car in front of you — will thank you.

— Bob Seagoe is the owner of Superior Brake & Alignment, 822 N .Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, call 805.962.1417.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 