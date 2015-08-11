Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
There’s a Cat for That! Download for Free this Weekend Only

By Susan Klein-Rothschild and Stacy Silva for City of Santa Barbara Public Health Department | August 11, 2015 | 3:21 p.m.

On Aug. 15 and 16, Santa Barbara County is going to the cats!

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is joining forces with ASAP, CAPA, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and the Santa Barbara Humane Society to offer the first ever county-wide free cat adoption weekend. 

This year’s theme is: “There’s a Cat for That: Download an Adult Cat for FREE!”

Need an alarm clock? There’s a cat for that.

Need a snuggle buddy, plate cleaner or a laundry inspector? There’s a cat for that.

All cats six months and older can be “downloaded” for free; no password needed. 

This special adoption download is available for just one weekend, Aug. 15 and 16. This is your chance to adopt an adult cat (6 months and older) for absolutely free, except for a lifetime commitment to provide love and care to a healthy, adoptable shelter cat.

Approved adoption applications are required and support is provided to ensure a smooth transition to new cat ownership.

Kittens under six months will be available for in-app purchase of two for the price of one. 

These free downloads are available for a limited time only. The Santa Maria Animal Center, La PAWS Adoption Center and ASAP will be open Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

With six shelter locations participating, adopters will have hundreds of cats to choose from. Each cat has been custom designed to meet your unique needs. 

For more information or to adopt, visit any of the six participating locations:

» Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, 805.934.6119

» La PAWS Adoption Center and CAPA, 1501 W. Central Ave, Lompoc, 805.737.7755

» ASAP Cats at the Santa Barbara Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, 805.683.3368

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society (Saturday Only), 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, 805.349.3435 

» Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, 805.964.4777

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 111 Commerce Street, Buellton, 805.688.8224

— Susan Klein-Rothschild and Stacy Silva represent the City of Santa Barbara Public Health Department.

 
