There’s More to Score than Good Advice

By SCORE | December 4, 2007 | 8:11 a.m.

If you’re a regular reader of the “Ask SCORE” columns in Noozhawk, you may be impressed with the level of business expertise provided by the “Counselors to America’s Small Business.” But if these columns are your only exposure to SCORE, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The “Ask SCORE” columns address a wide range of business topics and provide insights into how to address common business situations and issues. The columns are designed to provide a sample of the kind of business advice an entrepreneur can expect from a SCORE business counselor. That’s because no two businesses and business owners are alike. They have unique situations, challenges and opportunities that require equally unique solutions.

If you have a business question or issue you would like to discuss, feel free to call SCORE for assistance at 805.563.0084. SCORE business counselors have particular expertise in business planning and help numerous business start-ups through the detailed and time-consuming task of preparing a business plan, complete with financial projections. Often start-up companies need to seek out sources of capital and SCORE business counselors will assist the aspiring entrepreneur with the preparation of the loan application package, which includes a business plan. Many clients request team counseling, in which several counselors with varied business experience will meet with a business owner to review strategies and plan for future business growth.

Santa Barbara SCORE meets every Wednesday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at 402 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 805.563.0084, visit www.santabarbarascore.org or register for counseling online at www.edmisscore.org/0166.

In addition, the Santa Barbara SCORE Chapter publishes a great tool for aspiring entrepreneurs, How to Start a Business in Santa Barbara County.

Anyone in business or interested in starting a business can meet with a SCORE business counselor for confidential counseling or mentoring. All SCORE counseling is offered as a free and confidential community service. There are 389 SCORE chapters around the country with more than 11,500 volunteer business counselors donating their time and expertise to provide advice, explanations and information about small business ownership. These volunteers are ready to assist you. SCORE business counselors are working and retired business owners, executives and managers — who have real-world knowledge and experience to share with you.

You can plug into a wealth of business know-how by contacting your Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE “Counselors to America’s Small Business.” SCORE counselors offer free, confidential advice about every aspect of starting, running and growing a successful business, even mentoring.

 

