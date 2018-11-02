There’s No Stopping Cate in 8-Man Football Playoff Opener, 89-15

Football

Top-ranked Cate unleashed its full offensive arsenal on Lancaster-Desert Christian in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football playoffs at Carpinteria High.

The Rams erupted for six touchdowns in the first quarter and set a school record for points in a game with an 89-15 rout.

Quarterback Jack Deardorff ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more during a 68-point first half.

His younger brother, William, also had a big game, running for four long touchdowns (41, 58, 56, 55 yards).

The defense, which pressured Desert Christian quarterback Travis Hallam all night, got into the scoring act, as Scott Holmes picked up a fumble and ran it back 42 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

There were no signs of playoff jitters for the Rams. Jack Deardorff ran 16 yards for a score on the team’s opening drive. That was soon followed by a shovel pass to Anastasio who broke it for a 66-yard score.

Jack Deardorff then went to 6-foot-6 Jake Nelson on a swing pass and he took it 44 yards for the third score.

Deardorff and Anastasio had scoring runs of 18 and 25 yards to cap the first quarter enslaught.

“I was pleased with the way the first teamers came in and jumped on them early. They set the tone, really, ” said Cate head coach Ben Soto. “Once we got up a little bit, we called the dogs off and we got the second teamers in there and we didn’t throw the ball."

For Desert Christian (3-7), Cate was like a runaway train.

“I tried to go to a running clock in the second quarter but (the referee) wasn’t allowed to ask (the opposing coach) at least until halftime because the rule is the third quarter,” said Soto.

The Rams scored eight touchdowns before Desert Christian found the end zone on a 36-yard run by Tony Reyna at 6:19 of the second quarter. He added a second TD on an 11-yard run.

William Deardorff scored once more before halftime for a 68-15 lead.

“I was really proud of the whole team executing the way they did,” said Soto.

On the number of ways the Rams can score, Soto said: “We have lot of weapons that we try to use. Coach (Juarez) Newsome, Wade (Ransom) and (Matt) Drew do a great job of seeing where we can go and have called it right so far. “They’ve done a great job.”

The Rams will travel to Windward for a quarterfinal game next Friday or Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.