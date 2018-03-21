Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Theresa Borgatello, Alex Craigie Join Visiting Nurse, Hospice Board

By Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Theresa Borgatello Click to view larger
Theresa Borgatello
Alex Craigie Click to view larger
Alex Craigie

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) has announced the addition of Theresa M. Borgatello and Alex Craigie to its board of directors.

Borgatello, a third-generation Santa Barbaran, is a life coach. She takes pride in helping women dig deeper to reach higher than they thought possible. She enjoys providing aesthetic services to her long-time clients who have become like family to her.

Most recently, Borgatello became an India Hicks (a woman’s fashion line) ambassador, creating the opportunity to further connect with women. Borgatello said she is passionate about helping women look and feel their best inside and out.

Driven to give back to her community, Borgatello joined Rotary of Santa Barbara North when she was 25, and served many years as a volunteer for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation supporting fundraising events including co-chairing Saks in the City.

Over the years, she has helped create successful events for the American Heart Association, Breast Cancer Resource Center and Arthritis Foundation.

She serves on Marymount of Santa Barbara’s development committee, was a co-chair for the Marymount annual gala in 2017, and is chairing the event this year.

Borgatello began her work with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care by serving on the Mother’s Day Luncheon committee in 2006. Two years ago, she transitioned onto the VNHC development committee.

She said VNHC holds a special place in her heart as VNHC has provided care for both her great-aunts and daughter.

Craigie is a trial attorney with a AV-Preeminent rating, recognized for bringing an innovative and cost-effective approach to helping California companies prevent and defend employment disputes.

A thought leader in employment law and trial tactics, Craigie has been interviewed and published in such publications as The Los Angeles Daily Journal, Santa Barbara Lawyer, Los Angeles Times, Nonprofit World and California Lawyer.

Craigie earned BA degrees in philosophy and literature-writing at UC San Diego. He later attended Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, where he was a member of the Loyola of Los Angeles Law Review.

Before launching his own practice in 2014, Craigie was a partner in a national law firm.

He has served on the VNHC personnel committee since 2016. He also serves on the CALM Board of Trustees and the Santa Barbara Zoo animal welfare committee.

Craigie was recognized in 2014-15 and 2017 by Pacific Coast Business Times as a Who’s Who in Professional Services.

For more about VNHC, visit www.vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555.

— Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

 

