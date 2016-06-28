Theresa Brigid Hayes of Santa Barbara, 1948-2016

Posted on June 28, 2016 | 2:42 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Dedicated mother, grandmother and nurse Theresa Brigid Hayes passed away June 19, 2016.

Born May 1, 1948, in Lowell, Mass., she was raised in Santa Barbara.

A proud alumni of Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Theresa attended every home football game.

Earning her bachelor’s in nursing from California State University, Los Angeles and her RN certification from Los Angeles County + USC Medical center, Theresa was a beloved nurse for 44 years, spending 34 of them working in intensive care at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Theresa is survived by her children: Brigid Sanchez, Megan Hayes, Herb Hayes and Michael Hayes (Lashawn), as well as six siblings and six grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2016, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, followed by an open reception at the Martin Brewer Center, located at 1419 Anacapa St. A graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.