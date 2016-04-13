Theresa ‘Terri’ Olds, 1923-2016

Posted on April 13, 2016 | 11:43 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Theresa “Terri” Olds passed away peacefully in her home March 31, 2016, with her family by her side.

Born March 2, 1923, She was blessed to live a full and wonderful life in her 93 years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Terri was born in Plainfield, N.J., to Mary and Joseph Luca, Italian immigrants. She graduated high school and attended business college there.

In 1945, she met the love of her life, Phil Olds, on a bus going to New York City. Terri and a girlfriend were going to see Annie Get Your Gun.(Terri loved to recollect this story).

By fate, they were riding on the same bus on the way back. Two years later Terri and Phil were married in Plainfield. After honeymooning in Cuba, they moved to Summerland, Calif., and resided with Phil’s folks, Frank and Marjorie Olds.

Terri worked in the post office in Summerland for a short time until the couple moved to an apartment in Santa Barbara shortly after their first child was born.

Terri worked as a legal secretary before being hired at Santa Barbara Savings and Loan, where she worked for for 30 years as a loan officer.

Enjoying traveling and the outdoors, Terri and Phil took their family to two World Fairs and went camping in Yosemite, Yellowstone and Jedediah Smith State Parks.

Terri also spent many wonderful weekend days at the beaches of Santa Barbara County.

In ’69 Terri and Phil moved to Goleta.

After retiring, Terri became a member of the Cathedral Oaks Tennis Club and competed in many tournaments. She and Phil also traveled to tennis tournaments including BNP Paribas Open and the U.S. Open.

Around this time, they purchased a lot in South Lake Tahoe and built a cabin. Terri spent many happy vacation moments there with family.

Terri was an avid bridge player, and she and Phil spent many fun evenings playing with various bridge groups.

Terri and family also belonged to the Old Mission, San Roque, and St. Raphael’s parishes and attended masses over the years.

Terri and Phil traveled to Europe, Greece, the Grand Canyon and the Panama Canal. In 2002, Terri took her four daughters to Italy, where they met up with son, Rick, in Rome, a wonderful time was had by all.

Terri lost her beloved, Phil, in November 1999.

Terri is survived by her five children: Kristen Olds-Santiago of Santa Barbara, Kim Olds-Olson (Gary) of Kelseyville, Calif., Meg Olds-Beach (Stan) also of Kelseyville, Beth Waugh (Bruce) of Goleta and Rick Olds of Goleta.

She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Anna Padilla (Mike) of Goodyear, Ariz., Kellen Olson of Campbell, Calif., Kaitlin Waugh of Scottsdale, Ariz., Natalie Waugh of Goleta, Parker Waugh of Goleta, and Jaden Olds of Goleta; her three great grandchildren, Matteo, Cyrus and Alania Padilla of Goodyear, Ariz.; and her niece Terri Ann Luca Razzano of Hudson, Fla.

Arrivederci our dear Mom, God be with you ’til we meet again.

A rosary will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider located at 450 Ward Drive in Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, which is located at 5444 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara or the Alzheimer’s Association.