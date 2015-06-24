Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Theresa ‘Terry’ Strickler of Santa Barbara, 1952-2015

Theresa Ann Strickler (1952-2015) passed away peacefully with her family and friends surrounding her with love and prayers on June 23, 2015.

Terry was born in Santa Monica, grew up in Tucson and loved her life in Santa Barbara.

Her greatest joy was the birth of her daughter, Aana, and Aana’s marriage to Joel Rivlin in 2014.

Terry and Aana shared life’s journeys with laughter, happy and sad tears, travel adventures, determination and the greatest love between mother and daughter.

Terry Strickler with daughter Aana and son-in-law Joel Rivlin at their wedding rehearsal. Terry walked Aana down the aisle on her wedding day.

Terry was active in her church, serving on the Finance Committee, being a Eucharistic minister, and her passion to serve the youth as a teacher, advisor and friend. She loved and walked radiantly in her faith. She was a spiritual force to all who knew her.

Terry’s career at Raytheon was filled with respect for her co-workers, the love of her job and her commitment to better our nation. She was dedicated, respected and in demand by programs who wanted her to be on their team.

Terry is survived by Aana and Joel Rivin; her sisters, Christie Ontjes (Rod) and Tammy Narkis (Neal); her brother, Bill Strickler (Gary); nieces Sarah, Kelly, Katie and Kristen; and nephew Ryan. She also leaves behind her loving extended family, dear friends and colleagues.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 26 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church followed by a reception in the hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

 

