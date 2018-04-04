Therese DeGrood Lord of Santa Barbara,1956-2016

Posted on September 15, 2016 | 1:49 p.m.

Source: Edna Sanabia

Therese DeGrood Lord, 59, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her Santa Barbara home on Sept. 12 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 22, 1956, in Mankato, MN, to John and Shirley DeGrood. Therese was the sixth of 13 children.

Therese moved to California in 1984. She married the love of her life, Dan Lord in 2000.

Therese first worked as a draftsperson for a landscape architect and for the past 25 years as a personal assistant for Ernest Bryant.

Her family and friends will always remember her bright smile, endless compassion for the less fortunate, quick wit and kind and generous ways.

Theresa was a loving wife, stellar sister, fun aunt and faithful friend. She enjoyed meeting new people and would forever remember you by name.

Therese had a passion for the arts, gardening, cooking and skiing, but her main passion was helping people.

Therese is survived by her husband Dan, her mother Shirley, eight sisters and three brothers, many treasured nieces and nephews, and her dog Scooter. She was preceded in death by her father John and brother Joe.

The family is grateful for the loving care and support from neighbors, friends and the hospice staff for their guidance and support in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Therese's memory to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

Please join us for a celebration of Therese’s life on Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr., Santa Barbara.

Therese will be laid to rest in Mankato next to her father and brother Joe.