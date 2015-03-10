Therese ‘Terry’ Barber of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Posted on March 10, 2015 | 10:28 a.m.

Source: Susan De Arcos

It is with great sadness that we announce that Therese "Terry" Barber passed away on Feb. 17, 2015, at the age of 84.

Terry was born to Gregory and Irene Elliott on June 14, 1930, in Lacrosse, Wis. Her brother, Richard, followed a few years later. The family moved to Pleasanton, Calif., before settling in Carpinteria, where Terry attended Carpinteria High School and what is now known as UCSB. She moved to Santa Barbara in the 1950s.

After raising her three children into adulthood, Terry worked as a bookkeeper for Richard Berti until retiring in 1996. Her retirement was spent indulging in her love for reading, spending time with family and watching her grandchildren grow. She was an avid Lakers and Dodgers fan and loved rooting for both teams in the comfort of her home.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Elliott (Janet); her children, Susan De Arcos, Nancy Walters (David) and Kenny Barber (Theresa); and her grandchildren, Christopher Ortiz, Lacey Barber, Aaron and Allyson Walters, and Courtney and Kaleen De Arcos. Terry also leaves behind her darling beagle, Bitsy.

Throughout the years, Terry has touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held this summer when all of her beloved grandchildren will be in town.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.