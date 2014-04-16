Thief Makes Off with Injured Cyclist’s Bike

A bad day turned worse for a Lompoc bicyclist on Wednesday after he was struck by a car in downtown Santa Barbara.

While emergency personnel were tending to the injured cyclist, someone stole his bicycle, according to Officer Jay Benson of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The cyclist, Nathaniel Preston, 25, was southbound on the 1300 block of State Street when a sedan pulled into the bike lane, knocking him to the curb, Benson said.

The accident occurred at about 1:40 p.m., Benson said, when the sedan's driver, Patricia Lynn Masterson, 67, of Sherman Oaks, was pulling over to check her GPS.

Preston, who was wearing a helmet, suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Masterson was cited for unsafe turning movements, Harwood said.

Several bystanders told Noozhawk they thought someone was taking the bicycle into a nearby store for safekeeping, but it turned out it actually was being stolen, Benson said.

"While the guy was lying on the ground, someone walked off with it," Harwood said.

It was described as a black road bike with a checkered pattern on the paint job. Officers were on the lookout for the bicycle, and asked that anyone with information about its whereabouts contact the Police Department.

