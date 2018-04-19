Think Before You Toss: Green Waste in Green Waste Barrels Only

The summer growing season means households generate more green waste from their yards. Most of this waste is then placed in residential green recycling barrels for weekly pickup and eventual composting.

Unfortunately, during summer, more plastic material finds its way into these barrels designated for green waste only, according to Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities including those in Santa Barbara.

“We always see an increase in items such as plastic plant containers and plastic potting soil bags coming from the green recycling barrels each summer,” said Bill Camarillo, Agromin CEO.

The material collected from residential green barrels is delivered to Agromin sites. The company then uses a natural process to turn material into compost for use by landscapers, growers and residents.

“Before composting can begin, workers must pick through the green waste piles and remove any non-compostable items,” Camarillo said. “This is a long process, especially in summer when the amount of green waste and trash increases. Only when the green waste is cleaned thoroughly can it be transformed into reach, nutrient-filled compost.”

Agromin reminds residents that only the following items should be placed in green waste recycling barrels:

» grass clippings

» plant trimmings

» leaves

» small branches

» weeds

» shrubs

» cut flowers

» house plants

» recyclable flower/plant containers

Items that should not be placed in green waste recycling barrels include:

» plastic bottles

» glass

» pet waste

» treated wood

» plastic bags

» yucca and palm leaves

“Putting recyclable materials in the proper barrels goes a long way to helping produce healthy and environmentally-friendly products that can be used by all of us,” Camarillo said.

Click here for more gardening and recycling tips.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.