Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Third Annual Arts & Crafts Sale will Support Local Weavers

Wares of all kinds will be available for purchase at the sale.
Wares of all kinds will be available for purchase at the sale.
By Jeanette Warren for Wonders of Weaving | October 21, 2015 | 1:42 p.m.

Gorgeous hand-made items — including hand-woven, knitted, felted and uniquely created items for your home and family — will be on sale Nov. 5–7, 2015, at the Santa Barbara Public Market, located 38 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

All items are hand-made by artisans and reflect the creativity, interest and personality of the artist. From stylish purses made of upcycled VHS tapes to light, delicate ruanas and shawls perfect for the Santa Barbara climate, shoppers will find wonderful handmade items perfect for gifts or for their own enjoyment.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Wonders of Weaving class, a floor loom class offered by Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning. This sale is a collaborative effort between Wonders of Weaving and the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization..

The Wonders of Weaving class is a 65-year-old Santa Barbara tradition, originally started by Director Selmer Wake and Russell Groff, a returned veteran who learned to weave as part of his physical therapy.

This class provides education, physical and mental therapy, a creative environment and a supportive fiber arts community for local residents from all walks of life. The proceeds from this sale enable many students who might not otherwise be able to afford the class by offsetting some of the costs of tuition.

— Jeanette Warren represents Wonders of Weaving.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 