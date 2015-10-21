Third Annual Arts & Crafts Sale will Support Local Weavers

Advice

Gorgeous hand-made items — including hand-woven, knitted, felted and uniquely created items for your home and family — will be on sale Nov. 5–7, 2015, at the Santa Barbara Public Market, located 38 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

All items are hand-made by artisans and reflect the creativity, interest and personality of the artist. From stylish purses made of upcycled VHS tapes to light, delicate ruanas and shawls perfect for the Santa Barbara climate, shoppers will find wonderful handmade items perfect for gifts or for their own enjoyment.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Wonders of Weaving class, a floor loom class offered by Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning. This sale is a collaborative effort between Wonders of Weaving and the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization..

The Wonders of Weaving class is a 65-year-old Santa Barbara tradition, originally started by Director Selmer Wake and Russell Groff, a returned veteran who learned to weave as part of his physical therapy.

This class provides education, physical and mental therapy, a creative environment and a supportive fiber arts community for local residents from all walks of life. The proceeds from this sale enable many students who might not otherwise be able to afford the class by offsetting some of the costs of tuition.

— Jeanette Warren represents Wonders of Weaving.