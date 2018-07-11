Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 10:09 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

3rd Annual Awards Put Spotlight on Local Contractors for Dedication to Home Energy Efficiency

By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | July 11, 2018 | 12:20 p.m.
Yadira Ponce, Progressive Insulation & Windows contract administrator, left, and Monica Quintanilla, customer service advisor, display the emPower Central Coast Contractor Recognition Award. Click to view larger
Yadira Ponce, Progressive Insulation & Windows contract administrator, left, and Monica Quintanilla, customer service advisor, display the emPower Central Coast Contractor Recognition Award.  (Contributed photo)

As part of its third annual Contractor Recognition Awards, emPower Central Coast is pleased to recognize six local contractors for their commitment to helping homeowners throughout the Central Coast make energy efficient upgrades to their living spaces.

This year’s recipients include Chris Malven Construction, CK Builders, Inc., Halsell Builders, Insulate SB, Progressive Insulation & Windows and Top Notch Heating, Inc.

“We’re so pleased to recognize the accomplishments of emPower’s participating contractors,” said Marisa Hanson, emPower Program Specialist for Santa Barbara County. “They’re dedicated to their customers, as well as to conserving resources.”

Additional information about the recipients:

For more than 20 years, Chris Malven Construction has specialized in quality construction and customer service for homeowners in and around San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

Owned and operated by contractor Cindy Edwards in San Luis Obispo County, CK Builders Inc. provides designs that reflect clients’ wants and needs, use of green products and attention to energy efficiency and indoor air quality issues.  

Halsell Builders prides itself in designing, constructing and remodeling homes and commercial buildings that operate at peak efficiency and are completed on time and within budget. Halsell serves San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Insulate SB is a full-service insulation company with more than 40 years’ experience specializing in home energy efficiency upgrades in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Based in Ventura County, Progressive Insulation & Windows is one of SoCal’s leading replacement window and insulation businesses. This family-owned company strives to provide optimal customer service and satisfaction.

Top Notch Heating, Inc. is an HVAC company aimed at providing quality services including A/C repair, air vent cleaning and metal roofing from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo.
emPower Central Coast offers free energy consultations from experienced Energy Coaches who can connect homeowners with qualified contractors, utility incentives and low-interest unsecured financing. For more information for homeowners and the community, visit www.empowersbc.org. 

For more information about how to become a participating contractor, visit www.empowersbc.org/contractors.

About emPower Central Coast

The emPower program offers voluntary incentives, financing and other services to help single-family homeowners in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties make home energy upgrades easier and more affordable. emPower was established by the County of Santa Barbara to help the community preserve the environment by helping to lower energy consumption and stimulate the economy by creating jobs through innovative, voluntary solutions to support a sustainable building performance market.

 

