Third Annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival to Take Place in Carpinteria

Here comes the third annual Dia De Los Muertos Carpinteria Festival 2016!

This Festival grew so much last year that this year the Post Parade Celebration will be at The Carpinteria Woman's Club on Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m. immediately following the parade, which will begin at 4 p.m. at the Carpinteria Library.

Face painting & henna design offered at 2 p.m.

Still sponsoring DDLM Carpinteria is the Carpinteria Arts Center, who will lend their space for the festival’s arts workshop afternoon on Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Artist in Residence, Carlos Cuellar, will again be working with Director Lisa Thomas in the Youth Arts Outreach, a month-long outreach into area schools.

History on the partnership​ -

Lisa & Carlos met as artists six years ago at the Summer Solstice Workshop creating giant puppets and floats and now have a partnership with Solstice to use the creations in the DDLM Carpinteria parade which make it quite unique!

Lisa has spearheaded many large community events in Santa Barbara over the past decades including Artists' Field Day at the Natural History Museum and SB First Anti- Bullying Youth Summit held inside the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

She holds an M.A. in Clinical Psychology and has worked in Juvenile Justice System as an Expressive Arts Therapist for Juvenile Hall & as a social worker for children in the dependency system.

Carlos was one of the founders of Arts Alliance & has created numerous murals in Santa Barbara County for the city and schools and has won the Santa Barbara Beautiful award for his work.

He is currently Artist in Residence at Solstice & DDLM Carp. A DDLM Carp Promo video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/0k9QKqBoZR4

Here is the 2016 Festival line-up:

● Month-long Youth Arts Outreach into area schools (month of October)

● Parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Carpinteria Library. Face painting & Henna at 2 p.m.

● Post-parade celebration immediately following the Parade, 4:30 p.m., Carpinteria Woman's Club

● Arts Workshop Afternoon 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 30 - Carpinteria Arts Center

YOUTH ARTS OUTREACH -​ A month of cultural history & art in schools, making murals & altars.

Students' art will be on display at the post-parade celebration.

PARADE​ - Lead by Aztec ceremonial dancers, Kalpulli Huitzilin Ihuan Xochitl. Open to all to join.

This year we have authentic Mexican dancers, Mariachis, floats and giant puppets that myself and Carlos Cuellar make each year at our partner agency - Solstice SB.

POST-PARADE CELEBRATION​ - Immediately following the parade with food, live music, large art exhibits & educational displays. New this year will be food trucks and unique artist vendors!

ARTS WORKSHOP AFTERNOON​ - Aztec ceremonial dancers will open the workshop then 3 dynamic cultural artists will lead 3 workshops simultaneously. Choose one or

participate in all three! All events are free and for the entire family!

Join in celebration of those whom have passed! Contact Lisa Thomas at [email protected] or (805)­636­-5693.

