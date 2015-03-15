Santa Barbara County Sets Third Day of Temperature Records; Cooler Days Ahead

For the third straight day, high-temperature records were set Sunday in Santa Barbara County, but forecasters say cooler weather is on the way.

A reading of 85 degrees was taken at the Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday afternoon, just beating the previous record for March 15 of 84 set in 1964, according to the National Weather Service.

The thermometer topped out at 86 degrees at the Santa Maria Public Airport, tying the record set in 2014.

Both cities also set temperature records on Friday and again on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s on Monday, then gradually decrease to the mid-70s by Wednesday, forecasters said.

Sunny skies are expected through next weekend, with just some patchy fog in the mornings.

