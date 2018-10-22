Monday, October 22 , 2018, 11:37 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Third Eye Blind Coming to Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | October 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Third Eye Blind, the alternative rock band that achieved commercial success in the late 1990s, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.

At the peak of their success, Third Eye Blind topped the charts with multi-platinum hits “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going To Be.”

Formed in 1993 in San Francisco by musician/songwriters Stephan Jenkins and Kevin Cadogan, the band recorded its first demo in 1993 and second demo in 1994 with additional band members.

The band’s third demo was recorded with funds from RCA Records in 1995 and resulted in the band gaining major label attention, including that of producer Clive Davis, the founder and president of Arista Records.

Davis invited the band to perform a showcase for Arista in New York City.

In 1996, the band signed a major label recording contract with Electra Records, reportedly the largest publishing deal ever for an unsigned artist. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1997.

At that time, Third Eye Blind largely consisted of Jenkins (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Cadogan (lead guitar), Arion Salazar (bass guitar) and Brad Hargreaves (drums).

Cadogan left the band in 1999 and the band continued, but with many line-up changes and gaps between album releases. In 2003, Third Eye Blind released “Out of the Vein” and in 2009 they released “Ursa Major.”

The band currently consists of Jenkins, Hargreaves, Kryz Reid (lead guitar), Alex Kopp (keyboards) and Alex LeCavalier (bass guitar).

This lineup recorded the band’s fifth studio album Dopamine in 2015 and the 2016 EP We Are Drugs. Their cover song EP “Thanks for Everything” was released in August 2018.

Third Eye Blind’s most successful timeframe was in the late 1990s, with “Third Eye Blind” and “Blue” certified six times platinum and platinum, respectively, in the U.S. In total, Third Eye Blind has sold some 12 million records worldwide.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 