Third Eye Blind Coming to Chumash Resort

Third Eye Blind, the alternative rock band that achieved commercial success in the late 1990s, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.

At the peak of their success, Third Eye Blind topped the charts with multi-platinum hits “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going To Be.”

Formed in 1993 in San Francisco by musician/songwriters Stephan Jenkins and Kevin Cadogan, the band recorded its first demo in 1993 and second demo in 1994 with additional band members.

The band’s third demo was recorded with funds from RCA Records in 1995 and resulted in the band gaining major label attention, including that of producer Clive Davis, the founder and president of Arista Records.

Davis invited the band to perform a showcase for Arista in New York City.

In 1996, the band signed a major label recording contract with Electra Records, reportedly the largest publishing deal ever for an unsigned artist. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1997.

At that time, Third Eye Blind largely consisted of Jenkins (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Cadogan (lead guitar), Arion Salazar (bass guitar) and Brad Hargreaves (drums).

Cadogan left the band in 1999 and the band continued, but with many line-up changes and gaps between album releases. In 2003, Third Eye Blind released “Out of the Vein” and in 2009 they released “Ursa Major.”

The band currently consists of Jenkins, Hargreaves, Kryz Reid (lead guitar), Alex Kopp (keyboards) and Alex LeCavalier (bass guitar).

This lineup recorded the band’s fifth studio album Dopamine in 2015 and the 2016 EP We Are Drugs. Their cover song EP “Thanks for Everything” was released in August 2018.

Third Eye Blind’s most successful timeframe was in the late 1990s, with “Third Eye Blind” and “Blue” certified six times platinum and platinum, respectively, in the U.S. In total, Third Eye Blind has sold some 12 million records worldwide.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.