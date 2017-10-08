Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Gevirtz School Hosts Third Fast & Curious Lecture

By George Yatchisin for UCSB's Gevirtz School | October 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The third edition of the lecture series Fast & Curious: ED Talks from UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School, will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The free event will feature five faculty members and one alumna from the Gevirtz School giving no more than an eight-minute talk each about their research or work that is shaping education. A reception in the Faulkner will follow the presentations.

Videos of talks from the first two evenings (Feb. 16 and May 23), both of which drew crowds of about 75 people, can be seen online at education.ucsb.edu/impact/local/fast-curious-ed-talks.

The event is the brainchild of Jeff Milem, who became dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education in July 2016.

“Upon arriving in Santa Barbara, I was struck not only by the immensely talented faculty and the breadth and depth of their research, but also by their commitment to the public good and their desire to make that research matter,” Milem said.

“This series is a very direct and fun way for faculty, alumni, and eventually our students to share their insights with the local community,” Milem said.

Presenters and titles for Nov. 6 are:

Diana Arya, assistant professor, Department of Education, faculty director of the McEnroe Reading & Language Arts Clinic — Community-Based Literacies for the 21st Century.

Leesa Beck, university registrar, UCSB and Gevirtz School alumna — No High Fives in Registrar: Enrollment Management’s Role in Undergraduate Student Success.

Collie Conoley, professor, department of counseling, clinical and school psychology, director of the Carol Ackerman Positive Psychology Center — Positive Psychology Comes to Psychotherapy!

Tim Dewar, lecturer with security of employment, department of education, director of the South Coast Writing Project (SCWriP) — A Current Example of a Really Good 40-year Old Idea.

Danielle Harlow, associate professor, department of education, content advisor, MOXI — The Class of 2034: The Next Generation of Science Learning

Maryam Kia-Keating, associate professor, department of counseling, clinical and school psychology, director of the Trauma, Recovery, and Resilience Center at the Hosford Counseling & Psychological Services Clinic — Is There a Shortcut to Resilience?

Learn more about Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at education.ucsb.edu.

While the event is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to RSVP for planning purposes to: [email protected] Put Fast & Curious in the subject line.

— George Yatchisin for UCSB's Gevirtz School.

 
