Third Fire Breaks Out on Vandenberg AFB Near Lompoc Correctional Complex

A 30-acre fire was reported on Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon north of the Lompoc Correctional Complex and in the area of Pine Canyon and Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to authorities.

It was unclear whether it was an individually-sparked fire, possibly by downed power lines, or was a spot fire from the Washington Fire burning on the North Base.

It was first called the Pine Incident, and then referred to as a Washington "long-range spot" fire, according to emergency radio traffic.

Vandenberg officials called it the Oak Canyon Fire and said it started around 1:20 p.m. north of the prison complex and was spreading south.

Fresh smoke plumes could be seen from Highway 1 and air tankers immediately began making retardant drops in the area.

Vandenberg, Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire department resources responded to the scene, with air drops, engine crews and bulldozers, Vandenberg officials said.

There were reports that Santa Lucia Canyon Road was closed.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

The base already has two wildland fires in progress, with the 12,500-acre Canyon Fire nearly contained on the South Base and the Washington Fire that started Thursday on the North Base.

The Washington Fire was estimated at 215-300 acres Thursday night and Friday morning and no containment numbers have been reported.

That fire was wind-driven and pushing south on Thursday afternoon, with minimal fire activity overnight, according to officials.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.