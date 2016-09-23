Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Third Fire Breaks Out on Vandenberg AFB Near Lompoc Correctional Complex

30-acre fire reported north of prison complex on base property

A plane can be seen dropping fire retardant from Highway 1 after a fire started on Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon. Click to view larger
A plane can be seen dropping fire retardant from Highway 1 after a fire started on Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 2:35 p.m. | September 23, 2016 | 1:56 p.m.

A 30-acre fire was reported on Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon north of the Lompoc Correctional Complex and in the area of Pine Canyon and Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to authorities. 

It was unclear whether it was an individually-sparked fire, possibly by downed power lines, or was a spot fire from the Washington Fire burning on the North Base. 

It was first called the Pine Incident, and then referred to as a Washington "long-range spot" fire, according to emergency radio traffic. 

Vandenberg officials called it the Oak Canyon Fire and said it started around 1:20 p.m. north of the prison complex and was spreading south.  

Fresh smoke plumes could be seen from Highway 1 and air tankers immediately began making retardant drops in the area. 

Vandenberg, Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire department resources responded to the scene, with air drops, engine crews and bulldozers, Vandenberg officials said. 

There were reports that Santa Lucia Canyon Road was closed.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

The base already has two wildland fires in progress, with the 12,500-acre Canyon Fire nearly contained on the South Base and the Washington Fire that started Thursday on the North Base. 

The Washington Fire was estimated at 215-300 acres Thursday night and Friday morning and no containment numbers have been reported.

That fire was wind-driven and pushing south on Thursday afternoon, with minimal fire activity overnight, according to officials. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A fire that started Friday afternoon on Vandenberg Air Force base north of the Lompoc Correctional Complex sent up smoke plumes, seen from Highway 1 between Santa Lucia Canyon Road and the base’s main gate. Click to view larger
A fire that started Friday afternoon on Vandenberg Air Force base north of the Lompoc Correctional Complex sent up smoke plumes, seen from Highway 1 between Santa Lucia Canyon Road and the base’s main gate.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 