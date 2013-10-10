Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Third of Four Union Valley Parkway Segments to Open in Santa Maria

By Shad Springer for the Santa Maria Public Works Department | October 10, 2013 | 9:32 a.m.

Phase III of Union Valley Parkway will open to motorists next Wednesday afternoon following a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning.

This segment of roadway will connect Broadway (Highway 135) east to the existing Union Valley Parkway at Hummel Drive. This will enable through traffic from Blosser Road at the western end, to beyond Bradley Road at the eastern side. The final phase is the completion of the Caltrans interchange at Highway 101, to open later this year with a separate ceremony.

Wednesday’s ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the new intersection, with representatives from the city, county, Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the California Highway Patrol in attendance.

This $3.8 million project includes new arterial roadway construction between Highway 135 and Hummel Drive, relocation of Orcutt Road east of Highway 135, a new traffic signal at Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road, miscellaneous drainage improvements, pedestrian and ADA accessible facilities, and street lighting along both Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road.

This phase is a cooperative effort between Santa Barbara County, the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Funding for this project is provided by state-local partnership funds, Measure A and Measure D funds. Measure A and Measure D are voter-approved half-cent sales tax initiatives dedicated to regional transportation improvements.

Previously completed phases of Union Valley Parkway linked South Blosser Road to Broadway. Upon completion of the final phase, Union Valley Parkway will become a much-needed east-west arterial, connecting residents from southern Santa Maria and northern Santa Barbara County to Highway 101.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works at 805.925.0951 x225.

— Shad Springer is a principal civil engineer for the Santa Maria Public Works Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 