Third of Four Union Valley Parkway Segments to Open in Santa Maria

Phase III of Union Valley Parkway will open to motorists next Wednesday afternoon following a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning.

This segment of roadway will connect Broadway (Highway 135) east to the existing Union Valley Parkway at Hummel Drive. This will enable through traffic from Blosser Road at the western end, to beyond Bradley Road at the eastern side. The final phase is the completion of the Caltrans interchange at Highway 101, to open later this year with a separate ceremony.

Wednesday’s ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the new intersection, with representatives from the city, county, Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the California Highway Patrol in attendance.

This $3.8 million project includes new arterial roadway construction between Highway 135 and Hummel Drive, relocation of Orcutt Road east of Highway 135, a new traffic signal at Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road, miscellaneous drainage improvements, pedestrian and ADA accessible facilities, and street lighting along both Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road.

This phase is a cooperative effort between Santa Barbara County, the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Funding for this project is provided by state-local partnership funds, Measure A and Measure D funds. Measure A and Measure D are voter-approved half-cent sales tax initiatives dedicated to regional transportation improvements.

Previously completed phases of Union Valley Parkway linked South Blosser Road to Broadway. Upon completion of the final phase, Union Valley Parkway will become a much-needed east-west arterial, connecting residents from southern Santa Maria and northern Santa Barbara County to Highway 101.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works at 805.925.0951 x225.

— Shad Springer is a principal civil engineer for the Santa Maria Public Works Department.