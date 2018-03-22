Third Resignation In a Year Nullifies Buellton City Council Appointment

The resignations of three Buellton City Council members within a year have created a quirk that means a special election must be held to fill the latest vacancy.

The council most recently bid farewell to Councilman Foster Reif, who announced Dec. 14 that he would be moving after accepting a job in Ohio.

“The city of Buellton has experienced the highly unusual circumstance of having three council members resign in less than a year due to job relocations, something that has never happened before in the city’s history,” the city said in a statement.

In each instance, the city has moved as promptly as possible to appoint a successor to fill the vacancy within the 60-day time limit.

However, after attempting to fill the slot during the Feb. 8 meeting, city staff determined the Government Code says “an appointment shall not be made to fill a vacancy on a city council if the appointment would result in a majority of the members serving on the council having been appointed.”

“A third appointment would have violated this state law mandate,” the Buellton statement said.

The action to appoint John Dorwin to the City Council has been deemed “null and void,” and an election will be needed if the council decides to fill the vacancy.

Dorwin, an attorney, was among three candidates — including Judith Dale, a former council member, and Shannon Sadecki, a teacher — who applied to be appointed to the council.

Before Reif, Councilman John Connolly resigned, leading to the appointment of Art Mercado, who served on the Buellton Planning Commission, in June.

Earlier, Councilman Dan Baumann resigned and was replaced by Dave King in April.

The City Council is expected to discuss the procedures for filling the vacancy by election during a Feb. 22 meeting.

Because of the appointments and regular expiration of their terms, the Buellton council's four remaining members — Mayor Holly Sierra and Councilman Ed Andrisek along with King and Mercado — are set to expire in November.

The filing period runs from mid-July to early August.

