Third Robbery in 2 Days Reported in Isla Vista

Residents of Isla Vista were being warned to be vigilant after the third robbery in two days occurred Monday afternoon.

The robbery involving a group of men occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Sabado Tarde Road, according to an automated alert sent out by the UCSB Police Department.

The suspects, who fled on foot, were described as 4-5 black male adults.

"The suspects are outstanding, so if you are in the area, use caution and be alert of your surroundings," police said in the alert.

Five people were arrested early Monday in connection with another robbery in the community adjacent to UC Santa Barbara.

A sixth suspect remained at large.

That incident occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of Seville Road.

Details on the robbery were not provided.

The remaining suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, 5-foot-11 and 165 ponds, wearing a dark hoodie, and last seen headed towards Trigo Road.

That incident occurred just a day after an armed robbery was reported in the same area.

Three suspects committed a robbery at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, also in the 6500 block of Seville Road.

The suspects in that case remained at large.

Police did not indicated whether they believe any of the robberies are related. All three were being investigated by the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police at 805.893.3446, or through the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's anonymous tip program.

