Third Teen Arrested In Connection With Santa Maria Stabbing

A third teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Pioneer Valley High School student last month and also will be tried as an adult.

Santa Maria police detectives on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 16-year-old male from Santa Maria in connection with the homicide.

On Jan. 25, Marco Arce Ramos, 15, was fatally stabbed during a confrontation at 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Donovan Road.

The 16-year-old juvenile suspect, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident at the Santa Barbara County Probation Office in Santa Maria, police said.

Two other teenagers, 19-year-old Israel Gaspar Cruz, and 14-year-old Carlos Geovani Perez, were arrested hours after the stabbing.

Both were found hiding in the nearby Santa Maria riverbed.

Prosecutors decided to try the 14-year-old as an adult, which led to the release of his name.

Both face one count of murder with a special allegation for criminal street gang involvement.

A similar charge and special allegation will be filed against the 16-year-old, who is scheduled to be arraigned in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday morning, Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen said.

The 19-year-old also faces a special allegation of personal use of a deadly weapon, the District Attorney’s Office said.

