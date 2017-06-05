Third-Graders Break Into Tiny-Home Market

Monte Vista Elementary School students in Robert Regan’s third-grade class held an open house recently featuring tiny homes they designed and built from the ground up.

“We started by learning about the tiny-house industry," Regan said. "Students were excited to learn how someone could live in such a small area/footprint.

"Each student started with designing a floor plan and elevation drawing on graph paper," he said. "Once the design was completed, students created blueprint designs on a computer using SketchUp, a 3D drawing program.

"Finally, students built 3D models of their design to present and 'sell' at the open house out of foam board. It was a full-scale project for students to learn everything from architecture to marketing,” Regan said.

Kevin Hall, a local real-estate agent and former Monte Vista parent, spoke with students about real estate. They learned how to sell a home through communication and presentation. Students created business cards and signs to help market their tiny home.

The tiny-home models featured unique designs such as a rooftop diving board, a movable platform bed to save space, and outdoor sleeping areas to be able to sleep under the stars. Several tiny homes came with ocean views; one was even located in South Africa (but could be moved anywhere as it was mobile).

Many prospective buyers (parents), school administrators, teachers and students came to view the tiny homes for sale. Home prices ranged from $30,000 to just over $1 million.

With home prices ever increasing, the popularity of tiny homes is surging across the country. Regan’s third-grade class was enthusiastic about bringing the tiny-home movement to Santa Barbara.

— Megan Hilton for Monte Vista Elementary School.