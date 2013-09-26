Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Thirsty Fox Driven to Drink at Home in Foothills Above Santa Barbara

Residents Suzanne and Larry Farwell discover a California gray fox sipping from their backyard birdbath

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 26, 2013 | 7:38 p.m.

You could say that Suzanne and Larry Farwell found themselves a bit outfoxed this week.

On Wednesday morning, they discovered a rather large and unexpected visitor perched on the birdbath at their home in the foothills above Santa Barbara.

Larry was quick enough to snap a photo of the California gray fox quenching his thirst at about 10 a.m.

The couple have lived in the rural Trout Club neighborhood off Old San Marcos Road for more than 35 years, and are used to seeing lots of wildlife.

"We live … far enough away from town that we get lots of animal visitors — raccoons, bobcats, coyotes, garter snakes and foxes," Suzanne said. "The foxes are particularly fond of us because they are fruit-eating beasts, and we have quite a few fruit trees.

"If you can believe it, we have seen them climb into our apricot trees in the summer, and not only gorge themselves, but throw down apricots to their little ones on the ground!

"At the moment they are appreciating the persimmons in the backyard."

At the end of a very dry rain season, marked by only about half of normal precipitation, water is scarce right now, "so the bird bath in the photo offers a welcome water source," Suzanne said.

California gray foxes are omnivores, and primarily eat rabbits and rodents, in addition to insects and fruits.

Less common than the red fox, the gray fox is somewhat unique in its ability to climb trees — both to seek out food and to avoid predators such as domestic dogs and coyotes.

They range in length from 30 to 44 inches, and weigh between 8 and 15 pounds.

They are mostly nocturnal, but will sometimes be seen in the early morning and early evening.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 