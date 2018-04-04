This Week in Local Sports

High school water polo teams traditionally play in two or three tournaments to face top-level competition and get in a lot of games.

Santa Barbara High will host the first of the big tournaments this week, the seventh annual Santa Barbara Boys Invitational.

Many of the elite programs in the CIF-Southern Section, as well as powerhouse teams from the North Coast and San Diego Sections, are entered in the 24-team event that runs Thursday through Saturday at the Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos pools.

Defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Orange Lutheran, perennial power Mater Dei, strong northern California program Campolindo and Division 3 champion Oaks Christian are the top seeded teams.

All three local teams open tourney play on Thursday. At 4 p.m., Dos Pueblos is home against Santiago in Group B, and Santa Barbara hosts Los Osos in Group C. San Marcos opens against Dana Hills in Group A at 5 p.m.

The teams in the field are: Group A — Orange Lutheran, Dana Hills, Damien, Vista, San Marcos; Group B — Mater Dei, Loyola, Redlands East Valley, Dos Pueblos, Santiago, El Toro; Group C — Campolindo, Agoura, Cathedral Catholic, Los Osos, Santa Barbara, Tamalpais; Group D — Oaks Christian, Santa Margarita, Murrieta Valley, Riverside Poly, San Clemente, Righetti.

The tournament semifinals are Saturday at 9 and 10:05 a.m. and the championship is at 2:25 p.m. at Santa Barbara High.

In other schedule highlights for the week, the UCSB women’s volleyball team plays its home opener on Friday, taking on Yale at 10 a.m. to kick off the Thunderdome Classic. The Gauchos play again at 7 p.m. against USC and face Arkansas on Saturday

Monday, Sept. 4

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at San Diego State, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Girls Golf

Santa Barbara at Santa Maria, Santa Maria CC, 3 p.m.

Cabrillo at San Marcos, Santa Barbara Golf Club, 3 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Arroyo Grande at San Marcos, 6 p.m.

Coastal Christian at Providence, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Providence at Villanova Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Paula at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Orcutt Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

San Marcos at Buena, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Women’s Volleyball

Westmont at Cal Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Antelope Valley at Westmont, 3 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos at Oxnard, 6:30 p.m.

Foothill Tech at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Santa Ynez at Santa Barbara, 3:30 p.m.

Westlake at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Carpinteria at Channel Islands, 3:30 pm.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Boys Water Polo

Santa Barbara Invitational (SB, DP, SM)

Girls Volleyball

Westlake at San Marcos, 6 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Thacher, 6 p.m.

Providence at Villanova Prep, 5 p.m.

Carpinteria at Fillmore, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ventura at Santa Barbara, SB Golf Club, 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Buena, Olivas Link

Girls Tennis

Dos Pueblos at Buena, 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Fresno Tournament

Bishop Diego at Nordhoff, 3:15 p.m.

Carpinteria at Oxnard, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

UCSB at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Football

Bishop Diego at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Righetti, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Morro Bay at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Westmont at Corban Univ. Oregon, 5 p.m.

San Bernardino at SBCC, 2 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Yale at UCSB, Thunderdome Classic, 10 a.m.

USC at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

San Bernardino at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Central Coast Invitational

Girls Volleyball

Oak Park at Dos Pueblos, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara, Laguna Blanca at OC Championships

San Marcos at SLO Tournament

Girls Tennis

Santa Barbara at Fresno Tournament

Orcutt Academy at Carpinteria, 3 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Santa Barbara Invitational (SB, DP, SM)

Cross Country

Seaside Invitational, Ventura, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Football

Channel Islands at Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 7 p.m

SBCC at West L.A. 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Akron at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Men's Water Polo

UCSB at Inland Empire Tournament, Redlands

Women’s Soccer

Marymount at Westmont, Noon

Westmont at Evergreen State, Oregon, 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Arkansas at UCSB, Thunderdome Classic, 7 p.m.

Westmont at The Masters, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Central Coast Invitational

Boys Water Polo

Santa Barbara Invitational (SB, DP, SM)

Girls Tennis

Santa Barbara at Fresno Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara, Laguna Blanca at OC Championships

San Marcos at SLO Tournament

Providence at Oak Grove, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Women's Soccer

Fresno State at UCSB, 5 p.m.