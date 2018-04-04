This Week in Local Sports

High school water polo teams traditionally play in two or three tournaments to face top-level competition and get in a lot of games.
Santa Barbara High will host the first of the big tournaments this week, the seventh annual Santa Barbara Boys Invitational.
Many of the elite programs in the CIF-Southern Section, as well as powerhouse teams from the North Coast and San Diego Sections, are entered in the 24-team event that runs Thursday through Saturday at the Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos pools.
Defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Orange Lutheran, perennial power Mater Dei, strong northern California program Campolindo and Division 3 champion Oaks Christian are the top seeded teams.
All three local teams open tourney play on Thursday. At 4 p.m., Dos Pueblos is home against Santiago in Group B, and Santa Barbara hosts Los Osos in Group C. San Marcos opens against Dana Hills in Group A at 5 p.m.
The teams in the field are: Group A — Orange Lutheran, Dana Hills, Damien, Vista, San Marcos; Group B — Mater Dei, Loyola, Redlands East Valley, Dos Pueblos, Santiago, El Toro; Group C — Campolindo, Agoura, Cathedral Catholic, Los Osos, Santa Barbara, Tamalpais; Group D — Oaks Christian, Santa Margarita, Murrieta Valley, Riverside Poly, San Clemente, Righetti.
The tournament semifinals are Saturday at 9 and 10:05 a.m. and the championship is at 2:25 p.m. at Santa Barbara High.
In other schedule highlights for the week, the UCSB women’s volleyball team plays its home opener on Friday, taking on Yale at 10 a.m. to kick off the Thunderdome Classic. The Gauchos play again at 7 p.m. against USC and face Arkansas on Saturday
Monday, Sept. 4
Men’s Soccer
UCSB at San Diego State, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Girls Golf
Santa Barbara at Santa Maria, Santa Maria CC, 3 p.m.
Cabrillo at San Marcos, Santa Barbara Golf Club, 3 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Arroyo Grande at San Marcos, 6 p.m.
Coastal Christian at Providence, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Providence at Villanova Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Paula at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.
San Marcos at Orcutt Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
San Marcos at Buena, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Women’s Volleyball
Westmont at Cal Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Antelope Valley at Westmont, 3 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Dos Pueblos at Oxnard, 6:30 p.m.
Foothill Tech at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Ynez at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Santa Ynez at Santa Barbara, 3:30 p.m.
Westlake at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.
Carpinteria at Channel Islands, 3:30 pm.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Boys Water Polo
Santa Barbara Invitational (SB, DP, SM)
Girls Volleyball
Westlake at San Marcos, 6 p.m.
Bishop Diego at Thacher, 6 p.m.
Providence at Villanova Prep, 5 p.m.
Carpinteria at Fillmore, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ventura at Santa Barbara, SB Golf Club, 3 p.m.
Dos Pueblos at Buena, Olivas Link
Girls Tennis
Dos Pueblos at Buena, 3 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Fresno Tournament
Bishop Diego at Nordhoff, 3:15 p.m.
Carpinteria at Oxnard, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
UCSB at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Football
Bishop Diego at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Dos Pueblos at Righetti, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Morro Bay at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Westmont at Corban Univ. Oregon, 5 p.m.
San Bernardino at SBCC, 2 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Yale at UCSB, Thunderdome Classic, 10 a.m.
USC at UCSB, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
San Bernardino at SBCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo
SBCC at Central Coast Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Oak Park at Dos Pueblos, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara, Laguna Blanca at OC Championships
San Marcos at SLO Tournament
Girls Tennis
Santa Barbara at Fresno Tournament
Orcutt Academy at Carpinteria, 3 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Santa Barbara Invitational (SB, DP, SM)
Cross Country
Seaside Invitational, Ventura, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Football
Channel Islands at Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 7 p.m
SBCC at West L.A. 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Akron at UCSB, 7 p.m.
Men's Water Polo
UCSB at Inland Empire Tournament, Redlands
Women’s Soccer
Marymount at Westmont, Noon
Westmont at Evergreen State, Oregon, 4 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Arkansas at UCSB, Thunderdome Classic, 7 p.m.
Westmont at The Masters, 7 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo
SBCC at Central Coast Invitational
Boys Water Polo
Santa Barbara Invitational (SB, DP, SM)
Girls Tennis
Santa Barbara at Fresno Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Santa Barbara, Laguna Blanca at OC Championships
San Marcos at SLO Tournament
Providence at Oak Grove, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Women's Soccer
Fresno State at UCSB, 5 p.m.